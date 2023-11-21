Moody ignites excellence

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –, The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron conducted live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023, to enhance preparedness and hone the skills of its firefighters.



All Department of Defense civilian and military firefighters are required to certify on two live-fire training evolutions per year; however, Moody Fire and Emergency Services schedules 16 per year.



“These trainings ensure each firefighter is properly trained to recognize and properly size up fire conditions inside and outside the structure,” said Stephen Wilmot, 23rd CES assistant fire chief. “This allows for quick, effective and safe fireground tactics to be implemented based on the incident commander’s strategic plan.”



The training was structured to cover a wide array of firefighting techniques, such as forcible entry, ventilation, search and rescue, laddering, hose advancements, and fire attack and overhaul.



“Live-fire training drills allow us the opportunity to suppress a fire and teach us how to think clearly and act calmly under the stress of an emergency when lives are at stake and every second counts,” said Senior Airman Anthony Ortiz, 23rd CES firefighter.



Whether in the classroom or conducting hands-on training, firefighters train year-round to ensure they are consistently practicing the skills they need and are fit to handle the job when an emergency arises on or off base.



“Our gear weighs close to 75 pounds, which includes a helmet, hood, pants, coat, gloves, boots, and air pack,” Ortiz said. “This is a reason why it is important for firefighters to be physically fit.”



As the training concluded, the firefighting teams at Moody Air Force Base emerged better equipped and more prepared to handle challenging situations, reinforcing the base's commitment to safeguarding its community and resources in the face of potential emergencies.



“Big picture, this means as an organization we are able to provide top-notch professionalism to the base populous and the Lowndes County community,” Wilmot said.

