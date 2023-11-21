Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron debrief after live-fire training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2023. Between the helmet, hood, pants, coat, gloves, boots and air pack, the gear firefighters carry can weigh around 75lbs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 13:51 Photo ID: 8142486 VIRIN: 231120-F-HU126-1187 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.61 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody ignites excellence [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.