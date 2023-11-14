U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, right, sergeant major of MAG-39; and Staff Sgt. Mariel A. Kurland, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, MAG-39, take a group photo during a MAG-39 awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2023. Kurland was awarded the Sgt. Maj. Valerie Camacho award which is presented to a Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officer who embodies the qualities of a great role model for junior Marines and officers. The award is named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Valerie Camacho, a former sergeant major of MCAS Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8125328
|VIRIN:
|231106-M-RM446-1017
|Resolution:
|5370x3582
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ordnance Marine Wins Leadership Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT