U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rylee Laird, center, a maintenance management specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, engages in a self-reflection exercise during a financial decisions workshop at the Annual Leadership and Education Symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 25, 2023. The MAG-39 Women’s Leadership and Education Committee hosted its 7th annual Leadership and Education Symposium, welcoming Marines and Sailors of all ages and ranks. The symposium aims to foster mentorship, empowerment, and an inclusive environment, empowering attendees to harness their full potential and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 8125316 VIRIN: 231025-M-RM446-1085 Resolution: 8020x5349 Size: 3.3 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.