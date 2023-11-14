MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives the closing remarks during the Annual Leadership and Education symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 26, 2023. The MAG-39 Women’s Leadership and Education Committee hosted its 7th annual Leadership and Education Symposium, welcoming Marines and Sailors of all ages and ranks. The symposium aims to foster mentorship, empowerment, and create an inclusive environment, empowering attendees to harness their full potential and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

