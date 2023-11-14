Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 10 of 14]

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives the closing remarks during the Annual Leadership and Education symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 26, 2023. The MAG-39 Women’s Leadership and Education Committee hosted its 7th annual Leadership and Education Symposium, welcoming Marines and Sailors of all ages and ranks. The symposium aims to foster mentorship, empowerment, and create an inclusive environment, empowering attendees to harness their full potential and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8125325
    VIRIN: 231026-M-RM446-1316
    Resolution: 7355x4906
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Education
    MAG-39
    3rdMAW
    WLEC

