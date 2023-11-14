MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

Alexis P. Federico, an attorney and Marine veteran, talks about her time as a UH-1Y Venom pilot to U.S Marines and Sailors during the Annual Leadership and Education Symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 26, 2023. Federico spoke about her service and leadership as a UH-1Y Venom pilot from 2003 to 2013, completing multiple combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Marine Aircraft Group 39 Women’s Leadership and Education Committee hosted its 7th annual Leadership and Education Symposium, welcoming Marines and Sailors of all ages and ranks. The symposium aims to foster mentorship, empowerment, and create an inclusive environment, empowering attendees to harness their full potential and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US