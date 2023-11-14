MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, presents the Capt. Jennifer Harris award to Capt. Robert A. Schillaci, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, MAG-39, during the Annual Leadership and Education Symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 26, 2023. The award is presented to a Marine Corps commissioned officer, who embodies the principles of “people first, mission always,” and is named in honor of Capt. Jennifer Harris who was the first female pilot in VMM-364. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

