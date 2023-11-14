Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 11 of 14]

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, presents the Capt. Jennifer Harris award to Capt. Robert A. Schillaci, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, MAG-39, during the Annual Leadership and Education Symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 26, 2023. The award is presented to a Marine Corps commissioned officer, who embodies the principles of “people first, mission always,” and is named in honor of Capt. Jennifer Harris who was the first female pilot in VMM-364. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8125326
    VIRIN: 231106-M-RM446-1006
    Resolution: 6913x4611
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Education
    MAG-39
    3rdMAW
    WLEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT