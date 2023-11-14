U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, right, sergeant major of MAG-39; and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Cabrera, a corpsman with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, MAG-39, take a group photo during a MAG-39 awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2023. Cabrera was awarded the Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton Award which is awardedto a Marine or Sailor who has made impactful contributions to advancing institutional courage, compassion and connection. This award is given in recognition of Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton, MAG-39's first female chaplain and a leader in promoting a more connected workplace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8125327
|VIRIN:
|231106-M-RM446-1011
|Resolution:
|6618x4414
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
