U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, right, sergeant major of MAG-39; and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Cabrera, a corpsman with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, MAG-39, take a group photo during a MAG-39 awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2023. Cabrera was awarded the Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton Award which is awardedto a Marine or Sailor who has made impactful contributions to advancing institutional courage, compassion and connection. This award is given in recognition of Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton, MAG-39's first female chaplain and a leader in promoting a more connected workplace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 8125327 VIRIN: 231106-M-RM446-1011 Resolution: 6618x4414 Size: 2.6 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.