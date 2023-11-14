Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 12 of 14]

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, right, sergeant major of MAG-39; and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Cabrera, a corpsman with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, MAG-39, take a group photo during a MAG-39 awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2023. Cabrera was awarded the Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton Award which is awardedto a Marine or Sailor who has made impactful contributions to advancing institutional courage, compassion and connection. This award is given in recognition of Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton, MAG-39's first female chaplain and a leader in promoting a more connected workplace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8125327
    VIRIN: 231106-M-RM446-1011
    Resolution: 6618x4414
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Education
    MAG-39
    3rdMAW
    WLEC

