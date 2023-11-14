Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 1 of 14]

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donovan Purdon, left, a tiltrotor mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Lance Cpl. Kailaya Frazier, an aircraft avionics technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, MAG-39, paint as part of a networking event during the Annual Leadership and Education Symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 25, 2023. The MAG-39 Women’s Leadership and Education Committee hosted its 7th annual Leadership and Education Symposium, welcoming Marines and Sailors of all ages and ranks. The symposium aims to foster mentorship, empowerment, and create an inclusive environment, empowering attendees to harness their full potential and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8125315
    VIRIN: 231025-M-RM446-1033
    Resolution: 7946x5300
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ordnance Marine Wins Leadership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Education
    MAG-39
    3rdMAW
    WLEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT