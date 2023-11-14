Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14]

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mariel A. Kurland, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aviation Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes a photo during a MAG-39 awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2023. Kurland was awarded the Sgt. Maj. Valerie Camacho award which is presented to a Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officer who embodies the qualities of a great role model for junior Marines and officers. The award is named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Valerie Camacho a former sergeant major of MCAS Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8125329
    VIRIN: 231106-M-RM446-1023
    Resolution: 7585x5059
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium
    MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ordnance Marine Wins Leadership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Education
    MAG-39
    3rdMAW
    WLEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT