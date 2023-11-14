MAG-39 Leadership and Education Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, congratulates Marines and Sailors attending the Marine Aircraft Group 39 Women’s Leadership and Education Committee Annual Leadership and Education Symposium at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 26, 2023. Borgschulte helped establish the first Annual Leadership and Education Symposium in 2015 as the MAG-39 commanding officer. The symposium aims to foster mentorship, empowerment, and create an inclusive environment, empowering attendees to harness their full potential and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

