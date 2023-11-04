19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

1st Lt. Allison McDonald, 41st Airlift Squadron pilot, left, and Maj. Laura Dempster, 327th AS pilot, right, prepare for takeoff in a C-130J Super Hercules during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 provides the 19th Airlift Wing and 913th Airlift Group an unparalleled training opportunity that sharpens Team Little Rock’s capability and capacity to execute tasked operation plans and achieve national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class

