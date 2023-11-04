Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10]

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Allison McDonald, 41st Airlift Squadron pilot, left, and Maj. Laura Dempster, 327th AS pilot, right, prepare for takeoff in a C-130J Super Hercules during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 provides the 19th Airlift Wing and 913th Airlift Group an unparalleled training opportunity that sharpens Team Little Rock’s capability and capacity to execute tasked operation plans and achieve national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class
    Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8110500
    VIRIN: 231028-F-BK002-3271
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    TAGS

    ACE
    AMC
    Readiness
    IndoPacific
    JPMRC
    Partherships

