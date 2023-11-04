Staff Sgt. Jonathan Perkins, 327th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands in the doorway of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st AS during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. Air Mobility Command has approximately 110,000 Total Force personnel who work together to project, connect, maneuver and sustain the Joint Force in and through increasingly contested environments and domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8110492 VIRIN: 231028-F-BK002-1442 Resolution: 5951x3967 Size: 1.7 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.