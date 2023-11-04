Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 9 of 10]

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. The ruggedness of the C-130 aircraft allows it to operate on unimproved surfaces under all weather conditions, both day and night, making it prime transport for intra-theater troop and equipment delivery anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8110499
    VIRIN: 231028-F-BK002-4637
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01
    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    AMC
    Readiness
    IndoPacific
    JPMRC
    Partherships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT