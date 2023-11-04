19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. The ruggedness of the C-130 aircraft allows it to operate on unimproved surfaces under all weather conditions, both day and night, making it prime transport for intra-theater troop and equipment delivery anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

