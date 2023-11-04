19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

Airmen from the 41st Airlift Squadron and 327th AS prepare for takeoff in a C-130J Super Hercules during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. As the air component of the U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command is comprised of a Total Force effort to execute Rapid Global Mobility and enable Global Reach–the ability to respond anywhere in the world in a matter of hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

