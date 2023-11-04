Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 3 of 10]

    19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 41st Airlift Squadron and 327th AS prepare for takeoff in a C-130J Super Hercules during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. As the air component of the U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command is comprised of a Total Force effort to execute Rapid Global Mobility and enable Global Reach–the ability to respond anywhere in the world in a matter of hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    This work, 19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    AMC
    Readiness
    IndoPacific
    JPMRC
    Partherships

