1st Lt. Allison McDonald, 41st Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. JPMRC provides realistic, tough, dynamic, and challenging training that results in capable and ready forces, bolsters allies and partners and ensures that we are prepared for any contingency or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8110494 VIRIN: 231028-F-BK002-1855 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.61 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.