19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Perkins, 327th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inspects a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st AS during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. Exercises like JPMRC provide realistic, tough, dynamic, and challenging training that results in capable and ready forces, bolsters allies and partners and ensures that we are prepared for any contingency or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

