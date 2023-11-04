Maj. Laura Dempster, 327th Airlift Squadron pilot, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st AS during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 provides the 19th Airlift Wing and 913th Airlift Group an unparalleled training opportunity that sharpens Team Little Rock’s capability and capacity to execute tasked operation plans and achieve national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8110495 VIRIN: 231028-F-BK002-1896 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.86 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.