19 AW, 913 AG sharpen TLR's capability during JPMRC 24-01

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron prepares to takeoff during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2023. The ruggedness of the C-130 aircraft allows it to operate on unimproved surfaces under all weather conditions, both day and night, making it prime transport for intra-theater troop and equipment delivery anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
|10.28.2023
|11.06.2023 20:47
|8110498
|231028-F-BK002-3139
|8256x5504
|1.8 MB
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|1
|1
