We Are Herk Nation: how mission partners define Little Rock AFB

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- In the heart of Arkansas, mission partners work in unison across Little Rock Air Force Base to deliver combat-ready Airmen and unmatched global mobility, as the cornerstone of tactical airlift operations for the U.S. Air Force.



"Little Rock Air Force Base is essential to the success of air mobility operations worldwide," said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing commander. “We are laser-focused on leveraging our competitive advantages to stay prepared for the future fight.”



Three wings provide operational capability, support and training for an ever-evolving national security environment with the largest C-130 fleet in the world.



“The story of the C-130 Hercules is one of innovation and adaptability,” Davies said. “The C-130 is more than just an airplane; it is a symbol of versatility and reliability.”



That same story exists within Little Rock AFB. Since opening its gates in 1955, the installation continues to transform, embracing a wide range of operations.



Initially part of Strategic Air Command, the base supported aerial-refueling and long-range reconnaissance missions. It was later home to Titan II intercontinental ballistic missiles. Now part of Air Mobility Command (AMC), it is the “Home of Herk Nation,” the heartbeat of tactical airlift.



"In a time of increasing global uncertainty, our mission to generate and execute ‘TacAir Anywhere’ is critical,” Davies said. “Our ability to support national objectives is the direct result of unwavering teamwork and partnership across the entire installation."



As the installation’s host unit, the 19th AW provides rapid global mobility and agile combat support, operating the C-130J Super Hercules to transport personnel, equipment and supplies into austere locations; but C-130 operations don’t start and end at the 19th AW.



Herk Nation begins in the 314th Airlift Wing, now a part of Air Education and Training Command. The wing is focused on training and developing the world’s premier C-130 aircrews in the nation’s Tactical Airlift Center of Excellence.



"Our mission is to create tactical airlift pilots and loadmasters, and our role is to ensure the next generation of Mobility Airmen are ready to execute the fight," said Col. Marty Smith, 314th AW commander. "We produce aviators ready for today’s challenges and the demands of tomorrow’s battlefields."



Today, the wing trains C-130 aircrew members from the Department of Defense (DoD), Coast Guard and 47 partner nations, comprising the largest international flying training program in the DoD, right here in Herk Nation.



The installation continuously enhances its capabilities through cutting-edge training programs, strategic partnerships and modernization efforts to ensure it remains at the forefront of tactical airlift operations.



"Our focus is on training optimization, leveraging new technologies and fully integrating into the Air Force’s learning ecosystem," Smith said. "Our ability to adapt and innovate ensures we maintain an operational advantage in any conflict."



As a critical component of Total Force Integration, the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing also provides an instruction environment. It’s world class C-130 training and cyber operations sustain the legacy of air mobility while enhancing national defense capabilities.



"The partnership between active duty and the Guard exemplifies the strength of our mission here at Little Rock," said Col. Joseph Geaney, 189th AW commander. "Our ability to train, support and execute all of our mission sets ensures we remain a vital asset to the Air Force and the great state of Arkansas."



The 913th Airlift Group, the Air Force Reserve Command’s presence at Little Rock AFB, augments the total force effort with operational C-130 mission support, seamlessly integrating with active-duty and Guard components to enhance mission readiness.



"Reservists bring a wealth of experience and continuity to the mission," said Col Terence Green, 913th AG commander. "Our role within Herk Nation strengthens the installation’s ability to project airpower, whenever and wherever it’s needed."



Between the four mission partners, the installation annually trains thousands of students in C-130 operations and cyber capabilities.

The commitment to excellence extends beyond the flightline. Healthcare providers, base Defenders, civil engineers, communication specialists, finance technicians, and countless others work tirelessly around the clock to sustain daily operations.



“Every member of Herk Nation contributes to our mission’s success,” Davies said. “Whether you fly, fix, support or care for Airmen and families in the Active Duty, Guard or Reserves, it’s always in the context of a unified ‘Herk Nation’ effort. There’s truly no place like Team Little Rock. Period.”



The combined efforts of these mission partners define Little Rock AFB as a unified force in the execution of air mobility, training and operational readiness.



As global challenges evolve, the largest C-130 fleet in the world remains steadfast, delivering airlift capabilities that enable the U.S. military to respond rapidly and decisively wherever and whenever called upon.



“We take our mission sets very seriously, from deterrence of and lethality against our enemies, to hope for and support of our allies and partners,” Davies said. "At Little Rock Air Force Base, it takes a Total Force team – together, we are Herk Nation."

