ESGR Boss Lift

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mat Elison, a boom operator with the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, refuels an F-16 fighter jet in mid air on Oct. 21, 2023. The refueling took place during the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers of guardsmen get the opportunity to see first-hand what their employees do when away for drill, training, or deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

