ESGR Boss Lift

Two F-16s from the 149th Fighter Wing, Joint Base-Lackland San Antonio, approach a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, to refuel in air on Oct. 21, 2023. The refueling took place during the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers of guardsmen get the opportunity to see first-hand what their employees do when away for drill, training, or deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

