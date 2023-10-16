Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESGR Boss Lift [Image 7 of 11]

    ESGR Boss Lift

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Two F-16s from the 149th Fighter Wing, Joint Base-Lackland San Antonio, approach a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, to refuel in air on Oct. 21, 2023. The refueling took place during the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers of guardsmen get the opportunity to see first-hand what their employees do when away for drill, training, or deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESGR Boss Lift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lackland AFB
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    149th Fighter Wing
    TMD

