ESGR Boss Lift

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing from Joint-Base Lackland San Antonio, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, Oct. 21, 2023. The aerial refueling took place during the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers of guardsmen get the opportunity to see first-hand what their employees do when away for drill, training, or deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

