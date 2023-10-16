Participants in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift pose for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker Oct. 21, 2023 at Joint Base-Lackland, San Antonio. The Boss Lift is a way for the unit to give back to employers for their continued support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 8083429 VIRIN: 231021-Z-GK303-1982 Resolution: 5568x3408 Size: 3.6 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESGR Boss Lift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.