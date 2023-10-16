Participants in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift pose for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker Oct. 21, 2023 at Joint Base-Lackland, San Antonio. The Boss Lift is a way for the unit to give back to employers for their continued support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8083429
|VIRIN:
|231021-Z-GK303-1982
|Resolution:
|5568x3408
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
