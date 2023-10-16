Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESGR Boss Lift [Image 6 of 11]

    ESGR Boss Lift

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Mary Jackson, a human resources manager from Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, looks out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, during the “Boss Lift” on Oct. 21, 2023. Jackson is also a volunteer for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve which is the leading U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

