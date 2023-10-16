ESGR Boss Lift

Mary Jackson, a human resources manager from Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, looks out the window of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, during the “Boss Lift” on Oct. 21, 2023. Jackson is also a volunteer for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve which is the leading U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

Date Taken: 10.21.2023
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US