ESGR Boss Lift

Participants in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift, prepare for takeoff in a KC-135 Stratotanker Oct. 21, 2023 at Joint Base-Lackland, San Antonio. The Boss Lift is a way for the 149th Fighter Wing to give back to employers for their continued support of their guardsmen and reserve employees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

