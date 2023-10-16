ESGR Boss Lift

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Mauricio, a member of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrates how to properly hold the M4 rifle at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Oct. 21, 2023. Mauricio was hosting a demo for the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers tour the unit and fly on an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

