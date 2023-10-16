U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Mauricio, a member of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrates how to properly hold the M4 rifle at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Oct. 21, 2023. Mauricio was hosting a demo for the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers tour the unit and fly on an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8083422
|VIRIN:
|231021-Z-GK303-1346
|Resolution:
|5112x3408
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
