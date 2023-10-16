Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Mauricio, a member of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrates how to properly hold the M4 rifle at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Oct. 21, 2023. Mauricio was hosting a demo for the “Boss Lift” where civilian employers tour the unit and fly on an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 8083422
    VIRIN: 231021-Z-GK303-1346
    Resolution: 5112x3408
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ESGR Boss Lift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lackland AFB
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    149th Fighter Wing
    TMD

