    ESGR Boss Lift [Image 5 of 11]

    ESGR Boss Lift

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A Participant in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift, poses for a photo in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker Oct. 21, 2023 at Joint Base-Lackland, San Antonio. The Boss Lift is a way for the 149th Fighter Wing to give back to employers for their continued support of their guardsmen and reserve employees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 8083425
    VIRIN: 231021-Z-GK303-1483
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
