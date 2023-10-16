U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Ulibarri, an instructor pilot for the 149th Fighter Wing, briefs participants of the “Boss Lift” on the F-16 Fighting Falcon Oct. 21, 2023 at Joint Base-Lackland, San Antonio. The “Boss Lift” gives employers the opportunity to tour the 149th Fighter Wing and fly on an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8083421
|VIRIN:
|231021-Z-GK303-1142
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT