(Left to right) Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Kamren Chau, 374th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, cut a cake during the 76th annual Air Force Ball cake-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. As part of a long-standing Air Force tradition, Chau and Vetter participated in the cake-cutting ceremony as the most junior and senior Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 8074549 VIRIN: 231014-F-PM645-2537 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 6.06 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.