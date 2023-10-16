(Left to right) Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Kamren Chau, 374th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, cut a cake during the 76th annual Air Force Ball cake-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. As part of a long-standing Air Force tradition, Chau and Vetter participated in the cake-cutting ceremony as the most junior and senior Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8074549
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-PM645-2537
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT