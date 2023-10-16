Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 8 of 10]

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (Left to right) Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Kamren Chau, 374th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, cut a cake during the 76th annual Air Force Ball cake-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. As part of a long-standing Air Force tradition, Chau and Vetter participated in the cake-cutting ceremony as the most junior and senior Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:19
