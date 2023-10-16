Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, speaks during the 76th annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. The ball was an event highlighting the milestones and achievements of the Air Force’s 76-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8074547
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-PM645-2506
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT