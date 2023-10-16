Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 7 of 10]

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Michael Smith, 374th Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, presents the 374th Airlift Wing sword to Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander, during the 76th annual Air Force Ball cake-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. It is Air Force tradition for the newest Airman and longest-serving Airman to join in cutting the cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8074548
    VIRIN: 231014-F-PM645-2532
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball
    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Air Force Ball
    AF Heritage
    afball
    76th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT