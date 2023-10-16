Staff Sgt. Michael Smith, 374th Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, presents the 374th Airlift Wing sword to Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander, during the 76th annual Air Force Ball cake-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. It is Air Force tradition for the newest Airman and longest-serving Airman to join in cutting the cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 8074548 VIRIN: 231014-F-PM645-2532 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.37 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.