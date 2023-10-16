Team Yokota leadership breaks open a barrel of celebratory Japanese sake during the 76th annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14. Traditionally, when wooden mallets break through the lid of a ceremonial sake barrel, it signifies an opening for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 8074551 VIRIN: 231014-F-PM645-2546 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 5.58 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.