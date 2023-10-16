Team Yokota leadership breaks open a barrel of celebratory Japanese sake during the 76th annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14. Traditionally, when wooden mallets break through the lid of a ceremonial sake barrel, it signifies an opening for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8074551
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-PM645-2546
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
