    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 2 of 10]

    Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Yokota honor guard posts the colors at the 76th annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. Airmen and their guests came together to celebrate the founding of the U.S. Air Force and take pride in their military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8074543
    VIRIN: 231014-F-PM645-2448
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Air Force Ball
    AF Heritage
    afball
    76th AF

