Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

A Static display of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, an UH-1N Iroquois assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron, and a C-12 Huron assigned to the 459th AS during the 76th annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. (U.S. Air. Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

