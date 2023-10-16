Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

A POW/MIA table sits on display while attendees observe a moment of silence during the 76th annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. Airmen and their guests came together to celebrate the founding of the U.S. Air Force and take pride in their military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

