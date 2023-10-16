Team Yokota hosts 76th Air Force Ball

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | (Left to right) Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col....... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | (Left to right) Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Kamren Chau, 374th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, and Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, cut a cake during the 76th annual Air Force Ball cake-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14, 2023. As part of a long-standing Air Force tradition, Chau and Vetter participated in the cake-cutting ceremony as the most junior and senior Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

Members of Team Yokota celebrated the U.S. Air Force 76th Birthday during the annual Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 14.



The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities join together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense.



“I’m honored to welcome Team Yokota members, our Japan Air Self-Defense Force counterparts, and mayors from the surrounding area Yokota here tonight,” said Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander. “I look forward to spending this valuable time together and enjoying this spectacular night of honoring and celebrating 76 years of our United States Air Force.”



The event included a performance by Yokota Samurai Taiko, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a “Kagami-Biraki” sake barrel ceremony, in a unique blend of Japanese and American traditions. The ball also featured a backdrop of a C-130J Super Hercules, a C-12 Huron, and a UH-1N Iroquois as static aircraft displays.



Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, was a keynote speaker for the event and emphasized the importance of resilience and reminded attendees that they are essential figures for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.