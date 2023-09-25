Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 23 of 24]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command, work together to move a simulated casualty on a tracked vehicle during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 8053954
    VIRIN: 231002-A-OI911-1719
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT