    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 17 of 24]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army National Guard participate in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 8053948
    VIRIN: 231002-A-OI911-1500
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

