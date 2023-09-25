Spc. George Mascharka, left, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania; and Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania; both representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, are graded in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8053949 VIRIN: 231002-A-OI911-1572 Resolution: 6436x4291 Size: 2.44 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: ERIE, PA, US Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.