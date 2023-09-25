Soldiers representing the U.S. Army Medical Command, plan and prepare to navigate through a simulated casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8053955 VIRIN: 231002-A-OI911-1736 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.01 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.