Soldiers representing the U.S. Army Medical Command, plan and prepare to navigate through a simulated casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8053955
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-OI911-1736
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT