U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command participate in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

