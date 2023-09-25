U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command load a casualty while participating in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenge the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

