Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command transport a casualty while participating in a medical lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The teams competing for the BSC are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8053953
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-OI911-1713
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
