U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command transport a casualty while participating in a medical lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The teams competing for the BSC are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US