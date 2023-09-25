Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 19 of 24]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jake Phillips, center, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania; representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, briefs a medic while participating in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hans Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 8053950
    VIRIN: 231002-A-OI911-1625
    Resolution: 6114x4076
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day7 Medical Lanes [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

