    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11]

    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

    KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BELGIUM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment managers with the 86th Operations Support Squadron, 52nd OSS, 31st OSS and 100th OSS practice decontaminating a member of the Republic of Korea Air Force during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The exercise scenarios were based on simulated, multinational operations requiring the capabilities to operate in a contaminated and deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 8052731
    VIRIN: 230925-F-FN350-2395
    Resolution: 6773x4520
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    integration
    force integration
    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip
    Toxic Trip
    NATO Toxic Trip

