NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Operations Support Squadron, and a member of the Italian air force practice decontamination techniques during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. Approximately 500 players and 18 countries participated in this year’s NATO Toxic Trip exercise, the largest Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear exercise in NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

