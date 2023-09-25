NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, and members of a French air force medical team respond to a scenario together during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The annual NATO Toxic Trip exercise increases interoperability while continuing to strengthen the relationships between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

