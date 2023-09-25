Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 9 of 11]

    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

    KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BELGIUM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, and members of a French air force medical team respond to a scenario together during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The annual NATO Toxic Trip exercise increases interoperability while continuing to strengthen the relationships between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 8052729
    VIRIN: 230925-F-FN350-2262
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    integration
    force integration
    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip
    Toxic Trip
    NATO Toxic Trip

