U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Operations Support Squadron and the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, and a member of the Italian air force conduct decontamination techniques during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The exercise scenarios were based on simulated, multinational operations requiring the capabilities to operate in a contaminated and deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 8052721 VIRIN: 230925-F-FN350-1431 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.67 MB Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.