    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 8 of 11]

    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

    KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BELGIUM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Chi, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, removes his gloves after responding to a scenario during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. Approximately 500 players and 18 countries participated in this year’s NATO Toxic Trip exercise, the largest Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear exercise in NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

